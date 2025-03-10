Jaguars Sign Former Ravens Guard
The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed Baltimore Ravens free agent guard Patrick Mekari, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, it's a three-year deal worth $37.5 million. The deal can go up to $39 million and features $20 million in guarantees.
Mekari, 27, is one of the most versatile linemen in the league. He played all over the line for the Ravens, starting at center, tackle and guard whenever the situation calls for it.
Mekari started the season at right tackle, but after starting left guard Andrew Vorhees suffered an injury in Week 3, the former undrafted free agent moved over to replace him while rookie Roger Rosengarten took over for Mekari. That combination seemed to work well for the Ravens, as their offense truly took off and finished as one of the best in league history.
Despite that, Mekari still had some issues of his own, namely in regard to penalties. Pro Football Refrence credited him with 10 total penalties of the season, including six holding calls. As a blocker, though, he was decent but not spectacular.
With Mekari officially gone, the most sensible option for the Ravens would be to have Vorhees re-join the starting lineup. He was playing fairly well before his injury, so it wasn't really a matter of performance, just the team riding the hot hand. Then again, general manager Eric DeCosta may have a trick up his sleeve.
