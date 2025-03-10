Raven Country

Jaguars Sign Former Ravens Guard

The Baltimore Ravens lose another offensive line starter.

Jon Alfano

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Patrick Mekari (65) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed Baltimore Ravens free agent guard Patrick Mekari, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, it's a three-year deal worth $37.5 million. The deal can go up to $39 million and features $20 million in guarantees.

Mekari, 27, is one of the most versatile linemen in the league. He played all over the line for the Ravens, starting at center, tackle and guard whenever the situation calls for it.

Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Patrick Mekari (65) leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mekari started the season at right tackle, but after starting left guard Andrew Vorhees suffered an injury in Week 3, the former undrafted free agent moved over to replace him while rookie Roger Rosengarten took over for Mekari. That combination seemed to work well for the Ravens, as their offense truly took off and finished as one of the best in league history.

Despite that, Mekari still had some issues of his own, namely in regard to penalties. Pro Football Refrence credited him with 10 total penalties of the season, including six holding calls. As a blocker, though, he was decent but not spectacular.

With Mekari officially gone, the most sensible option for the Ravens would be to have Vorhees re-join the starting lineup. He was playing fairly well before his injury, so it wasn't really a matter of performance, just the team riding the hot hand. Then again, general manager Eric DeCosta may have a trick up his sleeve.

Published
