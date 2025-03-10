Ravens Named Fit for Future Hall of Fame Pass Rusher
Even though the Baltimore Ravens had 54 sacks in 2024, the second-most in the league, edge rusher is at or near the top of their list of needs this offseason.
Kyle Van Noy, who led Baltimore with a career-high 12.5 sacks last season, is turning 35 later this month. Odafe Oweh, who was close behind Van Noy with 10 sacks, only broke out in 2024, as he had just 13 sacks in three prior seasons. Both players are also entering the final years of their contracts.
It's not too hard to see why the Ravens want another pass rusher given those circumstances. For that reason, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell likes them as a fit for future Hall of Famer Von Miller, whom the Buffalo Bills just released last week.
"The Ravens, like the Bills, are on the cusp of reaching a Super Bowl," Podell wrote. "Their 78 regular season wins in the last seven seasons are the most without a Super Bowl trip all-time, per CBS Sports Research. Offensively, their duo of two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year running back Derrick Henry combined for the most total yards (7,201) and rushing yards (2,836) in a single season in NFL history in 2024, per CBS Sports Research.
"Defensively, Baltimore finished as a top 10 scoring defense (21.2 points per game allowed, ninth in the NFL) after leading the league in nearly every key defensive metric from Weeks 11-18. Miller would make sense for a Ravens squad looking to win now."
Miller, who turns 36 later this month, earned eight Pro Bowl selections in his first nine NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, but hasn't been quite the same player in recent years. He had just 14 sacks in three years with the Bills, including none in 2023 after likely coming back from a torn ACL too soon. Still, his six sacks last season prove he at least still has something left in the tank.
The Ravens are also pretty good at getting value out of their veteran signings. For instance, they signed Van Noy in September of 2023 after he spent the entire offseason as a free agent, and he's turned into a monster off the edge for them. Perhaps they could take on the same kind of reclamation project with Miller.
That said, it feels more in line with the Ravens' philosophy to go after a younger pass rusher through the draft or free agency. While Miller comes with a lot of pedigree and his veteran leadership would be nice, Baltimore has plenty of options elsewhere, and those options could be younger, cheaper and more productive at this point in time.
There's always a chance the Ravens could go after Miller, but it might make more sense to go in a different direction.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!