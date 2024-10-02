Jaw-Dropping Stat Shows Ravens RB's Speed
Even as he enters his 30s, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry hasn't lost a step.
Admittedly, Henry took a bit to get going with his new team, but he's been a monster recently. Over the past two games, the former Offensive Player of the Year has rushed for 350 yards and three touchdowns while averaging a whopping 7.1 yards per carry. He now leads the NFL with 480 rushing yards on the season and is tied for the league lead with five rushing touchdowns.
Many see Henry's size (6-2, 247 pounds), as the reason for his success, and it's definitely a huge asset. However, his speed, especially for someone of his size, often flies under the radar.
According to Next Gen Stats, Henry has reached 20+ mph as a ball-carrier 27 times since 2018, only behind Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (73 times), the guy nicknamed "Cheetah" thanks to his blistering speed. The fact that Henry, who is much bigger than the 5-10, 191-pound Hill, ranks second in the NFL is a testament to his ridiculous athleticism.
Henry showed off his speed in a big way in Sunday night's win over the Buffalo Bills. On the Ravens' first offensive play of the game, Henry burst through the defense for an 87-yard touchdown, one of the longest runs ofv his incredible career. The King reached a top speed of 21.29 mph on that play, the fourth-fastest by a ball-carrier this season.
The addition of Henry, who signed a two-year, $16 million deal this offseason, looks like it's paying off tremendously as the Ravens establish their hard-nosed, run-first identity. There are plenty of great running backs in the game today, but there's truly only one Henry.
