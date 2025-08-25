John Harbaugh Confident in This Ravens Position Group
The Baltimore Ravens should look very different at safety in the upcoming season, but head coach John Harbaugh isn't worried.
Harbaugh expressed confidence in the Ravens safeties after the team's preseason finale against the Washington Commanders.
“I feel really good about those guys," Harbaugh said.
"I think all Malaki [Starks] is going to play really well. He's a rookie. We all have to understand that he's going to be a rookie, but I think he's a very advanced rookie. Of course, [we also have] Kyle [Hamilton] – and then you've got Sanoussi [Kane], Beau [Brade] and Reuben [Lowery III]. Those guys are going to be a part of that, too. So, we thought we had Ar’Darius [Washington], and it didn't turn out that way.
"But I'm happy with the way those guys have played. I think you have to play to their strengths. You look at what Sanoussi can do, if he's out there, and play to his strengths, or Reuben or Beau, if they're out there, you play to their strengths if they're on the field.”
Ravens secondary looking strong in preseason
The secondary is the biggest area of uncertainty for the Ravens, but it could also be an opportunity for the team to grow.
Baltimore is viewed as one of the league's top teams going into the season, but one thing that could hold the team back is the secondary. That's why they went out and drafted Starks in the first round while signing a veteran in Jaire Alexander.
Those moves could help the Ravens go from being a bridesmaid to the bride in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs have won the last three AFC Championship Games, one of which came against the Ravens in Baltimore.
In order for history to not repeat itself in the upcoming season, the Ravens have to be on their A-game from Week 1 onwards. If the safeties can do that, it helps their chances significantly in a battle between them, the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.
The Ravens face the Bills in Week 1's edition of Sunday Night Football at Highmark Stadium.
