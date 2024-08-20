Julian Edelman Roasts Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
The path to the Super Bowl in the AFC goes through the Kansas City Chiefs.
With back-to-back Super Bowl wins and winning three of the last four, one can argue the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are already a dynasty. Kansas City went through the Ravens en route to the Super Bowl by beating them 17-14 in the AFC Championship game.
While the Ravens are undoubtedly one of the bigger threats to Kansas City, their ability to dethrone the reigning champions will come down to the play of Lamar Jackson. Julian Edelman, a three-time Super Bowl winner with the Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, talked about the Chiefs and the quarterbacks with the best shot to dethrone them and shared his doubts about Jackson being the man for the job in the playoffs.
"It's up to everyone else," Edelman said. "We need to see a Joe Burrow come out and do something, stay healthy [and] start fast. We need to see Lamar Jackson, who's been on a milk carton in the playoffs. He's missing. And then you've got to see the other guys. There's going to be a dark horse."
While Jackson is a two-time MVP and one of the best quarterbacks in the league, his playoff play has left something to be desired. Through six postseason games, the Ravens are 2-4 with Jackson as the starting quarterback and he has thrown for 1,324 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.
Ultimately, the best quarterbacks are remembered for how they play when the games matter most. There's no disputing how dynamic and talented Jackson is.
But if he's going to have his name etched into football immortality, he has to be at his best in the playoffs. And until he does that, his ability to play in the playoffs will remain one of the few caveats to his game.
