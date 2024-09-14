Chiefs Shut Down Former Ravens WR
Former Baltimore Ravens receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will have to continue waiting before making his debut with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The veteran speedster suffered a shoulder injury prior to the regular season that kept him sidelined for a potential reunion game against Baltimore in Week 1. It was previously thought that Brown could return to the team early this season, but the team announced Friday that he will instead head to injured reserve. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Brown will undergo surgery.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Brown's recovery timeline is now "months" instead of weeks.
“He’s a great kid and nobody wanted to (play) more than he did,” Reid said, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “Our hearts go out to him. We don’t know exactly how long that will be. It does take a pretty extended amount of time for that to take place. It’s going to take months, so we’ll see where that takes us in this process.”
"Disappointed, frustrated, and sad was the first wave of emotions once I realized I would need surgery but that only lasted a day or so because of my Faith in God," Brown tweeted. "Knowing that this to shall pass, no matter the great opportunity I had in front of me. It’s not over and that’s not the path God wanted for me and I’m perfectly fine with that now."
The Ravens selected Brown with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the team before Baltimore traded him to the Arizona Cardinals in April 2022. After two years in Arizona, he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs earlier this offseason.
As a Raven, Brown started 41 of 46 regular-season games while posting 195 catches for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!