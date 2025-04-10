LeBron James Shows Love to Ravens Star RB
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketball player to ever step foot the hardwood, but he's also a massive football fan as well.
James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, played wide receiver as an underclassman at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, and was so good that he could've had a future in the NFL. Of course, he chose to focus on basketball, and the rest is history. However, he has always kept an eye on the NFL, and as it turns out, his favorite player happens to suit up for the Baltimore Ravens.
Wednesday's game between the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks was one every NBA fan had circled on their calendars, as it marked Luka Doncic's return to Dallas after a Feb. 2 trade that stunned the sports world. As such, numerous celebrities were in attendance for the game, including Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, both of whom have ties to the area.
After a 27-point performance in a 112-97 Lakers win, James gave a special shoutout to the five-time Pro Bowl running back.
"I've said over and over that King Henry is my favorite player in the National Football League," James said in a courtside interview. “So it was great to have those guys in attendance and for us to put on a performance in front of them like that.”
Henry returned the favor on Thursday afternoon, posting a photo of him and James talking after the game.
"GOAT JAMES," Henry wrote. "I appreciate the love always my g."
Henry was a monster in 2024, his ninth NFL season and first with the Ravens, as he rushed for 1,921 yards and scored 18 total touchdowns. He may not have quite the longevity of James, who's in his 22nd NBA season (he debuted when Henry was nine years old), but playing at an elite level in his age-30 season is still incredibly impressive for a running back.
