Local WR Prospect Emerges for Ravens
As the Baltimore Ravens look to add to their wide receiver group, a potential impact player may already be in their backyard.
Maryland wideout Tai Felton, a third-team All-American in 2024, had a standout performance at last week's NFL Scouting Combine. The Ashburn, Va. native ranked sixth among receivers in the 40-yard dash (4.37 seconds), fourth in the vertical jump (39.5 inches) and fifth in the long jump (10 feet, 10 inches).
More important for the Ravens, Felton discussed the idea of staying in Maryland and joining Baltimore's dynamic offense.
"They're local. They know a lot about me already," Felton told reporters. "It was good to meet with them. I enjoyed that for sure.
"(Their offense), it's explosive. They've got guys all over the field – Lamar (Jackson), Derrick Henry. They've got the run game going. It was exciting watching them this season."
Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman are locked in as Baltimore's top two receivers after career-best seasons in 2024, but the depth after that is questionable to say the least. Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace are both set to hit free agency next week, and Devontez Walker played very sparringly in his rookie season.
The Ravens definitely want to add one or more receivers this offseason, and they believe they can do so through the draft or free agency.
"I think it's a pretty good class draft-wise and free agency-wise as well," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters last week. "We do a really good job ... I'm very happy to see the development that our young receivers have made the last couple of years. [Wide receivers coach] Greg Lewis does a great job coaching those guys up. Our players really did a good job this year.
"We feel like there is a good opportunity for us to find some good talent either through free agency or the Draft, in every round and every price point."
Felton certainly made a strong case for himself at the combine, but he was definitely on the radar before then. The senior had a great 2024 campaign with 96 receptions for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns, easily being the best player on Maryland's offense.
He projects as late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick, so if he's on the board then, perhaps the Ravens keep him within the state.
