Ravens TE Continues To Miss Practice
Things are looking bleak for one of the Baltimore Ravens top weapons heading into their clash against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.
Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported that tight end Isaiah Likely wasn't at practice on Tuesday. Likely also didn't practice on Monday due to a hamstring injury.
Zrebiec also reported that quarterback Lamar Jackson and defensive end Brent Urban also weren't at practice. Urban is recovering from a concussion that he suffered on Oct. 27 in the Ravens' 29-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, while Jackson's potential absence likely has more to do with him getting rest. Jackson wasn't on the injury report on Monday and missed two practices last week before returning in full capacity on Friday and going completing 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns against the Denver Broncos in a 41-10 win on Sunday.
Likely has had an up-and-down season, catching 24 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns through nine games. The third-year tight end got off to a scorching start to the season, catching nine passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in the season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, he's only caught 15 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the Ravens' thrilling 41-38 win in overtime over Cincinnati in Week 5.
Likely was only targeted once and didn't register a catch against Denver on Sunday. Likely has only surpassed three catches and 30 receiving yards once since Week 1.
With the Ravens playing on a short week, missing two straight practices isn't promising for Likely's chances to play against the Bengals. If he can't go, that'd likely lead to more opportunities for Charlie Kolar alongside Mark Andrews at tight end.
Baltimore (6-3) faces the Bengals (4-5) on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
