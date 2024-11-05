Ravens Rebound in Power Rankings After Dominant Win Over Broncos
It was a statement victory for the Baltimore Ravens in their 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson continued to cement his case for a second straight MVP and the third of his career, as he completed 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, he has thrown for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions.
Ravens receiver Zay Flowers turned in his best performance of the season with five catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns and running back Derrick Henry continued his stellar first season in Baltimore with 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Baltimore turned in one of its best performances of the season, tallying four sacks and five tackles for loss. Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson had two sacks, giving him the first multi-sack performance of his career.
With their performance, the Ravens rose again across NFL power rankings. Here's where they stand ahead of a pivotal matchup on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Sports Illustrated: No. 2
Last week: No. 7
"I wrote about Derrick Henry here and the fact that he’ll cash in on many of his incentives before Baltimore hits the December portion of its schedule. Pretty cool and—admission time—makes my take on his initial free agent signing feel dangerously off. An editor and I were having a discussion about positing Henry as a down-QB year MVP candidate when, in reality, one of the main reasons we couldn’t make that argument in 2024 was because of Lamar Jackson. Since Week 3, Jackson has been the NFL’s most efficient QB. He adds more on a down-by-down basis than any other QB in the sport."
Yahoo Sports: No. 3
Last week: No. 4
"Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP and he might be having his best season. His passer rating is an unbelievable 120.7, which would land him fourth on the all-time single-season list. Is Jackson already among the top 10 quarterbacks of all time? Maybe. And he’s only 27 years old."
ESPN: No. 4
Last week: No. 6
ESPN listed the Ravens' Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as their most important game remaining this season.
"This game could determine whether the Ravens repeat as AFC North champions for the first time since 2018-19 and get a home playoff game. The last time the Ravens beat the Steelers in Baltimore was 2019. The Steelers have been one of the few teams to frustrate quarterback Lamar Jackson. He's 1-3 against Pittsburgh, throwing four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Pittsburgh is the only team Jackson has faced multiple times and recorded more interceptions than touchdown passes."
NFL.com: No. 4
Last week: No. 4
The Broncos made things semi-interesting for most of the first half, but the Ravens' final two possessions before halftime, in which they drove 63 and 70 yards for scores with relative ease, show just how gnarly Baltimore is to defend. This was clearly a three-phase victory, and it surely got the Ravens back in the good graces of their fans after Week 8's shocking loss to Cleveland. They've now defeated three of their better opponents (Buffalo, Washington and Denver) by a total of 63 points.
CBS Sports: No. 5
Last week: No. 7
"The offense can score on anybody, but the defense made big strides against the Broncos. That's something we had to see."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!