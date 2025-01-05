Mark Andrews Makes More Ravens History
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been Lamar Jackson's go-to target several years, and the connection between them is arguably stronger now than it's ever been.
After a slow start to the season, Andrews has essentially been scoring at will for the past three months now. The three-time Pro Bowler has 11 touchdowns in his past 12 games, setting a new single-season career high. For comparison, no other tight end has more than eight touchdowns on the season.
That's not all, though. Following his 12-yard score in the second quarter of Saturday's regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns, Andrews now has receiving touchdowns in each of his past six games, a new franchise record.
Earlier this season, Andrews' became the Ravens' all-time leader in receiving and total (rushing and receiving) touchdowns, so he's always had a nose for the end zone. Even then, this streak is incredibly impressive.
Despite his red-hot streak, Andrews was not selected to the Pro Bowl in what some considered a major snub. That doesn't seem to bother him, though, as he's continuing to produce at a very high level.
Last year, the Ravens didn't have Andrews for the final third of the season, and when he returned in the AFC Championship Game, he was clearly not at 100 percent. This year, though, he's playing some of the best football of his career, and he should be a major asset for the playoffs.
