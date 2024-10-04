Maryland Governor Makes Epic Pitch for Ravens, Davante Adams Trade
As if Baltimore Ravens fans weren't already hoping Davante Adams would come to the Chesapeake Bay, he sent the fanbase into an absolute frenzy Friday with just one simple post.
Adams, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro, posted a picture of famous poet Edgar Allen Poe, who called Baltimore home for several years, is buried there, and whose poem "The Raven" inspired the team name in the first place. Understandably, fans from all over immediately theorized that Adams was hinting at a future trade to Baltimore, a pairing that many thought about for years.
That post got so much attention that even Wes Moore, the governor of Maryland since 2023, joined in on the fun.
"Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary, over Davante and his career, we know how he would win rings here," Moore wrote on social media, in reference to the opening lines of "The Raven."
Moore, 45, has been a vocal Ravens supporter for many years, and even attended the team's training camp this summer.
“The Ravens are the pride of Baltimore and the envy of the world. They bring Marylanders together on and off the field – and when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, this team stepped up to support everyone affected by the crisis,” Moore said, per his office's site. “The Ravens are building a legacy of excellence and spirit. I can’t wait to see my fellow Marylanders this season, as we cheer on this incredible team and celebrate the city we love.”
As for Adams, there's not much more that needs to be said. The Las Vegas Raiders wideout is still one of the best in the game, as the Ravens saw when he went for 110 yards and a touchdown against them in Week 2. If the Ravens were to land him, he'd be by far the best wideout they've had in the Lamar Jackson era.
There are some logistical questions in the way of a potential trade, but after Friday's post, the Ravens fanbase, Moore included, believes there's a chance to land him.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!