Micah Parsons Talks Facing Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Two of the game's most electrifying players on offense and defense will square off for the first time in their careers when the Baltimore Ravens face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has become one of the game's top defensive players in the league, making First-Team All-Pro team in his first two seasons in the NFL and was a second-team All-Pro last season. Through three seasons, the star pass rusher has racked up 41.5 sacks, 52 tackles for loss and 94 quarterback hits.
On the opposite sideline will be two-time and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. The Ravens quarterback is one of, if not the most dynamic offensive player in the league, and stopping Jackson is a task that Parsons knows will be difficult.
"This is my first time playing Lamar so it's gonna be very exciting," Parsons said on his podcast. "I think he's one of the most electrifying people out there. It's gonna be super exciting."
Among the options Parsons noted that's on the table to potentially stop Jackson for head coach Mike McCarthy is using the All-Pro outside linebacker as a spy. Given the Ravens' troubles blocking Maxx Crosby in their 26-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Parsons spying on Jackson is likely something they wouldn't complain about.
"Mike [McCarthy] said I might spot Lamar, but I don't know," Parsons said. "That's a tough feat for anyone to spy Lamar. Man, so fast, so shifty and if that's my job, I just got step up and do my job so we can win the game because at the end, that's all that matters."
In a game with two stars on opposite sides of the ball, whoever has the better game may very well prove to be the difference. The Ravens offensive line has struggled, while the Cowboys defense just allowed 44 points in a Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
If the Ravens are going to win, they need to have a plan for stopping Parsons. if they can't effectively do that, Parsons' first game against Jackson may be one for the Cowboys star to remember and Baltimore may be staring 0-3 in the face.
The Ravens and Cowboys play on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium.
