Mock Draft: Ravens Go Off Script With Surprising Pick
Every year, there's at least one team that throws a curveball during the first round of the NFL Draft. This year, the Baltimore Ravens could be one of those teams.
The Ravens have a few positions of need they could target in April, with offensive line and edge rusher being the two most likely options. Those positions are both very deep, though, and depending on how the board falls, Baltimore could come away with a prospect few had on their radars.
That's the case in a recent mock draft by CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, who has the Ravens taking Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen at No. 27 overall.
"I'm not sure Princely Umanmielen will ever develop into a great run defender off the edge, but his ability against the run is more than good enough when you consider his potential as a pass rusher," Fornelli wrote. "He didn't pick up 10.5 sacks in the SEC last season by accident."
Umanmielen, a first-team All-SEC selection in 2024, is a player who seems to have fallen between the cracks so far. Pro Football Focus has him at No. 44 on its current big board, while ESPN has him all the way down at No. 83 on its. In comparison, his teammate in fellow edge rusher Walter Nolen is receiving much more attention.
That doesn't mean Umanmielen is a bad prospect, though, far from it. As Fornelli mentioned, he had 10.5 this season, four more than Nolen and the most on the team. He also had a solid career at Florida before transferring to Ole Miss, notching seven sacks in 2023 and 4.5 in 2022.
Even if Umanmielen turns out to be a pure pass rusher than anything, he clearly has a knack for getting out of the quarterback. With the Ravens potentially looking for a little bit of juice off the edge, perhaps he could fit in well.
