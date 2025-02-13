Raven Country

Ravens Could Shift Draft Focus to Defense

The Baltimore Ravens need to add pieces to improve the defensive depth on their roster.

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens have 11 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that will allow them to add a good chunk of prospects to sprinkle across the roster.

However, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox points out that the Ravens may be more inclined to target the defensive side of the ball this spring.

"Because of their cap situation, the Ravens may look for defensive help in the draft. They used their 2023 first-round pick on cornerback Nate Wiggins, but they could easily dip back into the defensive pool this April," Knox writes.

"With Odafe Oweh entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, a prospect like Mississippi pass-rusher Princely Umanmielen could make sense early.

"Umanmielen would be a good fit as a standup linebacker for a team that uses a lot of odd fronts," Matt Holder of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He can contribute as a pass-rusher right away and is good enough to get by as a run defender to become a full-time starter by his second or third season, if not sooner."

The Ravens could also look to target the cornerback position, and Knox mentions two names in particular worth looking out for.

"Corner prospects like East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr. and Mississippi's Trey Amos should also be on Baltimore's draft radar," Knox writes.

These new Ravens rookies won't be expected to make an immediate impact, but they could eventually become part of the equation in the coming years. Baltimore has shown a knack of drafting well, and if that trend continues, the front office could set the defense up for success over the next several years.

The Ravens and the rest of the league will be participating in the NFL Scouting Combine later this month from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

