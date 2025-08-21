Multiple UDFAs Could Make Ravens' 53-Man Roster
The Baltimore Ravens tied for the largest rookie class in the 2025 NFL Draft with 11 selections. That makes the road to the 53-man roster only more difficult for any undrafted free agents, but many believe there will still be several who make the team.
Ryan Mink of baltimoreravens.com is among those who won't be surprised if that's what happens come NFL cutdown day.
"I think it's possible that the Ravens keep multiple undrafted rookies on the 53-man roster, which would have been unfathomable several months ago, considering how loaded this team is and that the Ravens have an 11-man drafted class," Mink wrote. "However, injuries to drafted rookies and the strong play of some undrafted rookies have changed the calculus. Three draft picks (Emery Jones Jr., Bilhal Kone, and Robert Longerbeam) won't be on the initial 53-man roster due to injuries."
The Ravens have had several undrafted rookies make strong statements through the first two preseason games, and cornerback Reuben Lowery may be the best of the bunch.
Lowery recorded seven tackles and his first NFL interception over the past two weeks.
"I believe Reuben Lowery has a good chance to make the team because of his versatility to play safety or cornerback, smarts, and because he just keeps making plays in practice and games," Mink wrote. "He showed good instincts to make a leaping interception in Dallas. Lowery could fill Ar'Darius Washington's void while he rehabs his Achilles."
Linebacker Jay Higgins has also made a strong case for Baltimore's 53-man roster. He has racked up seven tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two passes defensed and an interception during the same span.
"Linebacker Jay Higgins IV has also thrust himself into serious consideration because of how he's practiced and played in games," Mink wrote. "Keeping five inside linebackers would take away from another spot, but the Ravens carried five linebackers (Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Malik Harrison, Chris Board, and Kristian Welch) down the stretch last year, so it's not inconceivable."
Lastly, is cornerback Keyon Martin. Like his counterparts, he has made a true impact on the field this preseason, registering six tackles, one sack, one pass defensed and a safety.
However, keeping one undrafted cornerback will already be difficult in a crowded room that already includes veterans Nate Wiggins, Jaire Alexander, Marlon Humphrey, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa and Jalyn Armour-Davis, among others.
Mink believes the Ravens will still do their best to keep them on the team one way or another.
"It's tough to see Lowery and Martin making the 53-man roster, but it somewhat depends on how the Ravens feel about their cornerback depth, given some camp injuries in that room," Mink finished. "I expect that a fair number of undrafted rookies will land on the Ravens' practice squad and continue to develop."
