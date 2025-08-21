Raven Country

Multiple UDFAs Could Make Ravens' 53-Man Roster

The Baltimore Ravens have several undrafted free agents making a strong case for the 53-man roster.

Aaron Becker

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Reuben Lowery (30) celebrates with cornerback Keyon Martin (38) after making an interception during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Reuben Lowery (30) celebrates with cornerback Keyon Martin (38) after making an interception during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens tied for the largest rookie class in the 2025 NFL Draft with 11 selections. That makes the road to the 53-man roster only more difficult for any undrafted free agents, but many believe there will still be several who make the team.

Ryan Mink of baltimoreravens.com is among those who won't be surprised if that's what happens come NFL cutdown day.

"I think it's possible that the Ravens keep multiple undrafted rookies on the 53-man roster, which would have been unfathomable several months ago, considering how loaded this team is and that the Ravens have an 11-man drafted class," Mink wrote. "However, injuries to drafted rookies and the strong play of some undrafted rookies have changed the calculus. Three draft picks (Emery Jones Jr., Bilhal Kone, and Robert Longerbeam) won't be on the initial 53-man roster due to injuries."

The Ravens have had several undrafted rookies make strong statements through the first two preseason games, and cornerback Reuben Lowery may be the best of the bunch.

Lowery recorded seven tackles and his first NFL interception over the past two weeks.

"I believe Reuben Lowery has a good chance to make the team because of his versatility to play safety or cornerback, smarts, and because he just keeps making plays in practice and games," Mink wrote. "He showed good instincts to make a leaping interception in Dallas. Lowery could fill Ar'Darius Washington's void while he rehabs his Achilles."

Linebacker Jay Higgins has also made a strong case for Baltimore's 53-man roster. He has racked up seven tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two passes defensed and an interception during the same span.

Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jay Higgins IV
Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jay Higgins IV (49) celebrates after an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

"Linebacker Jay Higgins IV has also thrust himself into serious consideration because of how he's practiced and played in games," Mink wrote. "Keeping five inside linebackers would take away from another spot, but the Ravens carried five linebackers (Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Malik Harrison, Chris Board, and Kristian Welch) down the stretch last year, so it's not inconceivable."

Lastly, is cornerback Keyon Martin. Like his counterparts, he has made a true impact on the field this preseason, registering six tackles, one sack, one pass defensed and a safety.

However, keeping one undrafted cornerback will already be difficult in a crowded room that already includes veterans Nate Wiggins, Jaire Alexander, Marlon Humphrey, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa and Jalyn Armour-Davis, among others.

Mink believes the Ravens will still do their best to keep them on the team one way or another.

"It's tough to see Lowery and Martin making the 53-man roster, but it somewhat depends on how the Ravens feel about their cornerback depth, given some camp injuries in that room," Mink finished. "I expect that a fair number of undrafted rookies will land on the Ravens' practice squad and continue to develop."

Published
Aaron Becker
AARON BECKER

Aaron Becker is a Baltimore Ravens beat reporter for On SI, delivering original reporting for one of the NFL’s premiere franchises. He previously covered the Pittsburgh Steelers beat for Pittsburgh Sports Now and Yardbarker from 2022 to ’24. Becker began his career working in communications for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019 to ’21 and Kansas City Chiefs from 2021 to ‘22. He graduated from Point Park University with a B.A. in broadcast reporting.

