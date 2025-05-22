Ravens Star Named Best Player Over 30
Most NFL running backs start to decline as they approach 30, or even earlier in some cases. But Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry is not like most running backs.
In his age-30 season in 2024, which was also his first in Baltimore, Henry was just as dominant as ever, if not more so. The King rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns (plus two more receiving), all while averaging a career-high 5.9 yards per attempt.
There were initially some questions regarding his fit in Baltimore's shotgun-heavy offense after he spent so long in a Tennessee Titans scheme that featured the quarterback largely under center. However, Henry ended up outperforming even the most optimistic expectations.
For that reason, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman named Henry as the NFL's best player over 30.
"Henry’s age-30 season was nothing short of outstanding," Wasserman wrote. "Including the postseason, he led the NFL with a 93.5 rushing grade and forced 89 missed tackles — both league-highs. He continued to wear down defenses with 3.6 yards after contact per attempt. Until there’s clear evidence of decline, Henry and Lamar Jackson will remain the NFL’s most dangerous backfield duo."
How long Henry can keep up this level of play is unknown, but the Ravens clearly believe he has a few more good years left, as they signed him to a two-year, $30 million extension through the 2027 season.
Henry wasn't the only Raven on this list, as tight end Mark Andrews, who isn't 30 yet but will be when the season begins, came in at No. 15. Even with his infamous drop in January's Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, he's still playing at a high level for his age.
"Andrews remained among the league’s elite tight ends in 2024. Despite some postseason struggles, his 84.6 receiving grade ranked fourth at the position and was his best over the past three seasons. He also led all tight ends with 11 touchdown receptions and should continue to thrive, given Lamar Jackson's affinity for targeting his tight ends."
