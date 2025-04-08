Ravens Have Odd, But Alarming Need
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best pass rushes in the NFL, but that may not stay the same for long.
There isn't a long-term option signed on for the Ravens in the pass rusher department, which led Baltimore Banner reporter Jonas Shaffer to name it as the team's biggest need going into the 2025 NFL Draft.
"[Edge rusher being No. 1] is funny because I think the Ravens finished, what, second in the NFL in sacks last year," Shaffer said h/t Kyle Phoenix of BaltimoreRavens.com.
"But we are looking at the Ravens kind of careening toward the edge of the edge cliff right now because Odafe Oweh's in his walk year, Kyle Van Noy is in his walk year. We don't know what Adisa Isaac is going to be; David Ojabo is also in his walk year, and we don't really know what he's going to be. Tavius Robinson's only heading into year three but is he really going to be a long-term starter at this position? We talked about it a million times and we'll continue to talk about it a million times more, if you want to find high-impact guys in the draft at that edge rusher spot, you need to invest early."
If the Ravens added a first-round pick edge rusher, he may not get a ton of action in his rookie season. He would likely sit back and develop behind Oweh, Van Not and Ojabo, learning from some of the best in the league. Then, whenever one of them leaves in free agency, the rookie can step in for his second season for a bigger role within the Ravens' front seven.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!