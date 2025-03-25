Nine Salary Cap Casualties Ravens Can Sign Before NFL Draft
The Baltimore Ravens are likely done making moves to bring in notable veteran free agents until after the 2025 NFL Draft when signing them would not compromise the compensatory pick formula. They are currently projected to receive three extra picks in 2026 and adding an experienced player at one of their remaining positions of need to even a mid-to-low tier could jeopardize them.
One of the few exceptions they might be willing to make is if the right player released by their former team is interested in joining the team for the right price. In that case, they wouldn't count against the formula no matter how much they signed for. Here are five at their top positions of need who they could add and wouldn't jeopardize their projected extra picks for next year.
CB Kendall Fuller
Bringing in this nine-year veteran would be a homecoming for the Baltimore native who played for Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland. Other NFL alumni from the school include All Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, former Ravens backup center Sam Mustipher and 2024 draft picks Cam Hart and Kris Jenkins. Fuller was released by the Miami Dolphins on February 14 after appearing in 11 games, all of which were starts. He recorded 50 total tackles including one for a loss, a fumble recovery and seven pass breakups. The 30-year-old comes with Super Bowl experience having been on the 2019 Kansa City Chiefs team that won it all and is already familiar with the Ravens' defensive scheme having spent last season playing for Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver who was in Baltimore for three years prior to being hired away last offseason.
CB James Bradberry
The former Pro Bowler spent the entire 2024 season on injured reserve with what was recently revealed to be a torn Achilles tendon after it was initially described as a lower-leg injury that would cost him about half the season. Bradberry missed the Philadelphia Eagles run to a Super Bowl title and was released on March 12 with a Post-June 1 designation. At 31 years old and set to turn 32 before the 2025 season begins, the eight-year veteran is certainly chomping at the bit to prove he can still play and will most likely be willing to sign a one-year prove-it deal for around the veteran minimum given his age and recent injury history. In 2023, he appeared in and started 16 games during which he recorded 54 total tackles, a fumble recovery, 13 pass breakups and an interception.
CB Chidobe Awuzie
The eight-year veteran was released by the Tennessee Titans just one year after signing a three-year contract worth $36 million. He struggled to stay healthy last season, only appearing in the first three games and missing the next nine before returning for the final five. Awuzie has experience both playing in the AFC North as well as the Super Bowl having been on the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals team that went all the way to the title game before ultimately falling for to the Los Angeles Rams. He started seven of the eight games he appeared in last season and recorded 26 total tackles, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and an interception. Being in a three-man rotation with Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins would take some of the onus off him to be a full-time starter while allowing him to preserve his body for the long haul of a full season and playoff run.
EDGE Za'Darius Smith
The Ravens almost brought the three-time Pro Bowler back to Baltimore during the 2022 offseason before the reported deal fell through and went to sign with the Minnesota Vikings instead. He was released by the Detroit Lions on March 9 after a 2024 season where began the year recording five sacks with the Cleveland Browns and finished it in the Motor City and recording four sacks for the reigning NFC North champions.
Smith finished the season with 35 total tackles including nine for a loss, 17 quarterback hits and a batted pass. The 32-year-old was originally drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Kentucky and spent the first four years of his career making a name for himself as a versatile pass rusher who can lineup all over the formation and get after the quarterback. While he's used to averaging $10-plus million a year since leaving Baltimore, the longer he sits on the open market, the lower his price will drop.
EDGE Von Miller
This future Hall of Famer comes with a wealth of playoff and big game experience including being on a trio of Super Bowl-appearing teams, winning the two he played in and being named MVP of the first he appeared in. Miller was released by the Buffalo Bills on March 9 with the possibility of potentially being re-signed at a lower rate but after they signed Joey Bosa, that door is likely closed.
The Ravens have been the best team in the league at getting the most out of veteran edge rushers in the twilight of their career and the former eight-time Pro Bowler could be the next one. He proved that he can still be an impactful presence last year with six sacks, seven tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits in 13 regular season games. Even though he's clearly not the same overwhelmingly disruptive force he once was, the soon-to-be 36-year-old still has enough left in the tank to be a key contributor to a pass rush unit.
EDGE DeMarcus Walker
The eight-year veteran was released by the Chicago Bears on February 21 after back-to-back years of recording just 3.5 sacks after he was inked to a three-year deal worth $21 million following a 2022 season where he recorded a career-high seven sacks in his lone year with the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in and started all 17 games last season and finished with a career-high 47 total tackles including seven for a loss and tied his career-high in quarterback hits by recording 16 for the third year in a row. Walker could likely be had for a low-risk one-year prove-it deal as well where he'd spend time lined on the edge as well as inside at five-tech as a defensive end.
ILB C.J. Mosley
The five-time Pro Bowler began his career in Baltimore and established himself as one of the best players at the position during his first five years in the league after being taken by the Ravens in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He is coming off a 2024 season that was cut short after four games by a herniated disk in his neck and he was released by the New York Jets on March 12 with a post-June 1 designation. Assuming he's fully recovered and can stay healthy, pairing the 11-year veteran with three-time First Team All Pro Roquan Smith would give the Ravens the best off-ball linebacker duo in the league for an all-in run in 2025.
OT George Fant
The Ravens lost both of their top reserve offensive tackles in free agency when Patrick Mekari signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Josh Jones signed with the Seattle Seahawks on big enough deals to qualify for compensatory picks. A knee injury limited Fant to just two games last season, he was released on March 4 and the Seahawks signed Jones to essentially the same amount he was owed on the second year of the two-year deal he signed for $9.1 million. Fant is an experienced veteran who has started 75 of the 101 he has appeared in stints with three different teams during his nine-year career. He'd be an ideal replacement for Jones who barely saw any time last year because two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley started every game for the first time in his career and rookie Roger Rosengarten solidified himself on the right side.
OG Shaq Mason
The 10-year veteran has been a starter his entire career and is the most experienced option on the open market with 147 career starts under his belt between stints with three different teams. He was released by the Houston Texans on March 12 with a post-June designation and is coming off a 2024 season in which he started all 15 games he appeared in. Mason was a starter on a pair of Super Bowl-winning teams with the New England Patriots in his first four years in the league but is the most unlikely of the players on this list to sign before the draft because he will likely want to wait for the best deal and place where he can continue being a full-time starter.
