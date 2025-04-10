Notre Dame Star Named Prospect to Watch for Ravens
With Chidobe Awuzie in the fold, the Baltimore Ravens' cornerback room is in a much better place now than it was before, but they likely still have some work to do.
Awuzie will llikely be the Ravens' third starting corner alongside All-Pro Marlon Humphrey and 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins. That's a very solid trio, but the only other corners on the roster are Jalyn Armour-Davis and T.J. Tampa, both of whom are former late-round picks and relatively inexperienced.
The Ravens could be in trouble if one of their three starters goes down for any reason. Considering how awful their pass defense was in the first half of last season, they'd like to avoid a repeat if at all possible.
As a result, it may be in their best interest to take a cornerback early on in the draft, even if it's not necessarily in the first round. When looking at Day 2 prospects who could be a potential fit for each team, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron named Notre Dame corner Benjamin Morrison as one the Ravens should keep an eye on.
"With just five cornerbacks on their roster as it’s currently constructed, the Ravens could make excellent use of Morrison’s skill set as a long, smooth-moving man cornerback," Cameron wrote. "Baltimore ran a top-10 rate of Cover 1 in 2024, making Morrison a natural fit after Notre Dame ran the most Cover 1 in the FBS last season."
Morrison only played six games last season due to a hip injury, which caused him to miss 10 games, including the Fighting Irish's run to the national championship game. In those six games, the Phoenix native had 20 tackles and four pass breakups.
Morrison is very productive when on the field, however, even if he has some inconsistencies in coverage. He has nine career interceptions in 31 games, showing his impressive ball skills.
For a second- or third-round pick, Morrison could be a smart selection for the Ravens as they look to add depth at the position, especially with his fit in Zach Orr's scheme.
