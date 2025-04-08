Day 3 Picks That Make Sense for Ravens
Will it be Malaki Starks at No. 27 for the Baltimore Ravens in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft? If Starks isn’t available, could we see the Ravens select an edge rusher like Shemar Stewart to add key depth and develop the Aggie for the future pass rush?
How about Donovan Jackson? We know that along with Starks, the Ohio State offensive lineman has been selected by Baltimore in many mock drafts?
Beyond the first-round selection, another interesting question revolves around what Baltimore could add among the whopping eight selections on Day Three of the NFL Draft. The Ravens own two fourth-round pick (No. 128, No. 136), a fifth-round selection (#176), four picks in the sixth round (No. 183, No. 203, No. 210, No. 212) followed by a seventh-rounder (No. 245).
Most consider Baltimore’s needs to be spread across the interior offensive line, across the defensive line, and throughout the defensive backfield. Let’s look at Day Three picks that would make sense for Baltimore.
Guard Dylan Fairchild (Georgia)
This is a 6-foot-5, 318-pound guard from Georgia, who - following a higher-profile Ravens interior O-Line selection earlier in the draft - would add much-needed depth. Dylan Fairchild is known for excellent pass protection from the interior, but there’s more.
The Second Team All-American (2024) took on 24 starts as a Bulldog, an interior bull with a wrestling background. With that, he shows very good hand-fighting and fantastic use of leverage inside.
At nearly 320 pounds, Fairchild is built for NFL battle at his position, he’d add another incoming rookie who could challenge to replace Patrick Mekari, and give the Ravens a nice interior lineman to develop for the future.
Safety Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma)
The Ravens are thin throughout the defensive backfield, at both corner and safety. It’s part of why Billy Bowman Jr. makes sense for Baltimore.
At 5-foot-10, 192 pounds out of Oklahoma, Bowman Jr. has position versatility, capable of playing either of the safety positions or in the slot. He certainly has the speed for the nickel job, recording a 4.42 at the NFL Combine. That should be a helpful addition to the Baltimore defense that, again, needs bodies across the board.
Playing all four years at Oklahoma, Bowman Jr. was a strong producer with 199 total tackles, 11 interceptions (including three pick-sixes), 14 pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles in Norman.
Cornerback Dorian Strong (Virginia Tech)
In more than 300 coverage snaps, Dorian Strong allowed less than 10 catches and less than 100 receiving yards as a cornerback who saw the field in 11 games as a freshman in 2020.
Starting in 10 games in Year Two, it was upward from that point forward. Strong finished his five-year career with 122 total tackles, seven interceptions, 28 pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.
While Baltimore’s cornerbacks are cemented in the first string, the defense needs competitive depth. Strong represents that type of player should the Ravens find and select him on April 26th.
