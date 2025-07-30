One Position Could Be Missing Piece for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are going into the upcoming season with high expectations despite taking a step back in the 2024 campaign.
The Ravens were eliminated in the Divisional Round by the Buffalo Bills after making it to the AFC Championship the year before.
However, Baltimore's improved secondary could be the reason the team makes it deeper in the playoffs for the 2025 season.
"Baltimore been an elite offensive team in recent years, but its defense left something to be desired in 2024 — finishing outside the top quarter of the league in both yards and points allowed while having one of the league's most porous pass defense for a long stretch of the campaign," Bleacher Report contributor Alex Kay wrote.
"Defensive coordinator Zach Orr believes the 2025 Ravens will be far better on his side of the ball, pointing out that the squad is 'light years ahead' of where it was at this point last year."
"With Jaire Alexander joining a secondary that now has five first-round picks within it, the Ravens are far better equipped to handle the elite passers they’ll face this year."
The Ravens knew they needed to address the secondary in the offseason and they accomplished that mission by selecting Georgia safety Malaki Starks in the first round.
The team will also have an improved second-year pro in Nate Wiggins alongside Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie.
Despite losing ArDarius Washington to injury, the Ravens are expected to be better in the secondary, which could be what pushes them past the other contenders in the AFC this season.
The Ravens secondary will have a chance to put their improvements to the test when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Aug. 7.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!