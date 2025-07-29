Ravens’ New Star Addresses Previous Team
Jaire Alexander's relationship with the Green Bay Packers has spent the last few seasons spiraling. The once-dependable Pro Bowl cornerback missed 20 games spread over his last two seasons, combining suspension with injury misfortune to fall by the margins as the franchise transitioned from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love as the franchise quarterback.
He eventually turned to a candidate to be cut during the 2025 offseason, and the Baltimore Ravens smelled blood in Green Bay. Lamar Jackson, who'd already tried recruiting his old college pal in the past, continued his campaigning.
Eventually, it was the quarterback who got to welcome Alexander to his next team, adding Alexander right back into the fold of another contending situation.
Now that Alexander's gotten a chance to scare other NFL teams with how he promises to fit into arguably the deepest secondary platoon in the league, he opened up on how he plans to reckon with his past while looking towards the future.
"Looking back to Green Bay, I made a lot of long-lasting relationships there. I've got nothing but love for the city. I think I just want to move forward and how I can excel here," Alexander said as the Ravens opened training camp.
He's developed a reputation not just for his on-field excellence, but also for his ability to make his backfield matchups personal. A loud talker, Alexander makes himself known to top-ranked wide receivers, just the kind of veteran voice the Ravens were looking to implement to a team with Super Bowl aspirations after years of disappointment.
Alexander told reporters earlier in training camp that he "circles every week" on the regular season calendar, and Week 17 in Green Bay will be a particularly high-stakes matchup for the star amidst his comeback bid.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!