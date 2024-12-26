Ravens RB Suffers Hip Injury vs. Texans
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out running back Rasheen Ali for the rest of Wednesday's game against the Houston Texans with a hip injury, yet another setback for the rookie.
Ali, a fifth-round pick from Marshall in this year's draft, has dealt with injuries throughout his rookie season, as this is just his fifth game active. Entering Wednesday's game, he had nine carries for 35 yards on the season and mainly played on special teams.
The Ravens gave Ali a bit of an extra look with Justice Hill sidelined for this game, but he rushed just once for -3 yards before his departure.
As a result, Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell are now the only healthy running backs remaining for this game. Mitchell is active for the first time in a month for this game, giving the Ravens a bit of extra depth in the backfield.
Baltimore has completely dominated this game, leading 31-2 early in the fourth quarter as it looks for its third-straight victory.
