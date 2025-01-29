Pat McAfee Reacts to Ravens Hiring Chuck Pagano
The Baltimore Ravens are adding more head coaching experience to their staff, hiring former Indianapolis Colts leader Chuck Pagano, the team announced. Pagano is set to take on a Senior Assistant role for their defense, working with the secondary to help improve a young, developing group of players.
Pagano last coached in the NFL in 2020 as the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator. After that, he retired from the coaching level and eventually began starring as part of the Pat McAfee Show. Alongside his former punter, Pagano became a regular appearance for the group, winning over the hearts of fans across the world.
Now, with Pagano back in the coaching ranks, McAfee sent his congratulations.
"CONGRATS TO CHUCK AND TO BALTIMORE," McAfee wrote on X. "a GREAT team guy is headed back to the Ravens."
"It is exciting to add Coach Chuck Pagano to our defensive staff and continue to develop and grow our young and talented secondary," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "Chuck brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and coaching talent to our team. He has deep ties to the program and is excited to get to work."
Pagano returns to Baltimore where he was the Ravens secondary coach under Harbaugh from 2008-2010.
