Patrick Queen Has Ravens Revenge Game Circled
The rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers looks to be more intense than ever, and it's all because of one man: Patrick Queen.
Queen, a 2020 first-round pick by Baltimore, decided to jump ship this offseason and sign with Pittsburgh, instantly making him an enemy in the eyes of Ravens fans. If that wasn't enough, he has talked smack about his former team and city on multiple occasions, and seems to be embracing the villain role. It's hard to blame Queen for choosing to sign with the Steelers - $41 million is hard to pass up after all - but he probably shouldn't expect a warm welcome back any time soon.
Knowing how the offseason has gone, though, Queen is more than ready for his grand return. In an interview with Prospect Media, Queen was asked which games he's most looking forward to this season, and his answer shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
"Every single one, but I think y'all know the ones that's highlighted," Queen said.
Queen obviously didn't mention the Ravens by name, but it doesn't take a detective to figure out what he really meant.
As much as Queen has antagonized his former team, he has also been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, pundits and even his ex-teammates.
By far the biggest question surrounding him is how he will fare without Roquan Smith by his side. Smith's arrival in 2022 coincided with Queen's turnaround as a player, and now that he's out from under Smith's shadow, some are wondering how well Robin will perform without Batman. That's not to throw shade at fellow Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts, but Smith is pretty much in a league of his own as one of the best inside linebackers in football.
If any game is going to show that Queen can anchor a defense on his own, there's none more fitting than the ones against the Ravens and their dangerous offense. Sadly, he'll have to wait a while as the two teams play on Nov. 17 in Pittsburgh and Dec. 21 in Baltimore. Nonetheless, Queen certainly has those games scheduled on his calendar, as do fans and other players on both sides.
