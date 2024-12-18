Patrick Queen Expects Boos in Ravens Homecoming
Former Baltimore Ravens and current Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen has already moved past playing his first game against his old team, but his second one might be even more intense.
Queen, who had 10 tackles and a forced fumble in Pittsburgh's 18-16 win over Baltimore in Week 11, will return to M&T Bank Stadium for the first time as an opponent on Saturday. The 2020 first-round pick has been very transparent about his departure from Baltimore, and it's led to some... passionate, for lack of a better word, reactions from Ravens fans.
With huge implications for Saturday's game, Queen expects a chilly reception from the same fans who used to cheer him on.
“I’m probably going to get a lot of FUs and boos and stuff, but at the end of the day, I wouldn't want any other way," Queen told reporters Tuesday. “That's football, that's competition. That's a high level of competitiveness, so I'm all for it.”
Queen leaving Baltimore for Pittsburgh was already a betrayal in the eys of many Ravens fans, but him repeatedly talking about the situation has only increased tensions. As such, it wouldn't be surprising if those tensions boiled over on Saturday.
The former LSU star has enjoyed a solid debut season in the Steel City, recording a team-high 109 tackles in 14 games. His Steelers can also clinch the AFC North for the first time since 2020 with a win over the Ravens, but he has greater goals in mind.
"It will be nice," Queen said. "That's definitely a goal some people have. But my goal is bigger things. I would definitely be excited with my teammates to go into a division opponent and get that kind of win. This is a game we have to take seriously. A t-shirt and hat game. It's a huge game. I am ready to go and do that."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!