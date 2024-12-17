Steelers Could Get T.J. Watt Back for Ravens Game
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt has tormented the Baltimore Ravens for years now, and if he's ready for Saturday's game in Baltimore, then he will look to wreak havoc once more.
That "if" is the operative word here, though. Watt suffered an ankle injury late in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and did not return, with head coach Mike Tomlin saying after the game that he would "wait and see" if he could suit up against the Ravens.
On Monday, though, Tomlin sounded far more optimistic about his star defender.
"I just saw him walking around rather comfortably, but again, he's questionable with his ankle," Tomlin told reporters. "We'll see where the roads lead us. I'm optimistic about the availability of T.J. based on what I've seen today."
Tomlin added that Watt is still "questionable" for the game, but it's still a big difference from where he was on Sunday.
Watt, a six-time Pro Bowler and the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, is enjoying yet another strong season, recording 18 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks (including one in the first meeting with Baltimore in Week 11) and six forced fumbles in 14 games. He has 17 sacks in 15 career games against the Ravens, and is a big reason why the Steelers have dominated this series as of late.
The Steelers will clinch their first AFC North title since 2020 with a win over the Ravens, as if they needed any more motivation for this game.
"This is a big game. We have an opportunity to solidify the division this week," Tomlin said. "Rest assured, the healthy people are going to play in this game. I think that merits all hands on deck."
