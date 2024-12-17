Ravens Punter Taking on New Role
Justin Tucker has handled kickoff duties for the Baltimore Ravens for over a decade now, but he's not the only one on the roster who can perform such a role.
During the second half of Sunday's win over the New York Giants, punter Jordan Stout, who also serves as Tucker's holder, kicked off twice and sent them both into the end zone for touchbacks. This marks Stout's first time kicking off this season, though he did have a few last season and handled kickoff duties at Penn State.
As head coach John Harbaugh revealed Monday, Stout could see more action on kickoffs in the future.
"It could be the plan going forward at times," Harbaugh said. "The fact that [Jordan Stout] can do it, getting him out there in the game is a big deal, you know what I mean. He hadn't really been out there in a game – a real regular season game yet. Just to kind of get the feel for doing it, and you could see how good he is at it. We've seen him in practice pretty much every day when we do kick off. [He has a] strong leg, [so] to have that option is a plus."
Stout has had his ups and downs as a punter, but his leg strength has never once been in question. Considering both of his kickoffs Sunday went for touchbacks, he's more than capable of handling that responsibility as well.
Tucker, meanwhile, has had a rough season thus far, missing a career-high 10 kicks including eight field goals and two extra points. He did not attempt a field goal against New York, but did go five-for-five on extra points while kicking from both the middle and right hashmarks.
"It was kind of a wind decision that [Tucker] and [senior special teams coach] Randy [Brown] made," Harbaugh said. "They've done that before in the past. He's kicked it from all three spots in the past. That's what they talked about in terms of going to our right – [the] right side of our bench, I think it was. He was on the right hash [and] then going the other way, I think he was in the middle, if I'm correct about that. That's how I remember it."
