Former Ravens RB Calls Out Playoff Loss
It feels like the Baltimore Ravens are their own worst enemy at the worst possible times, and this year's playoff defeat is no exception.
Despite out-gaining their opponent by over 140 yards, the Ravens still lost 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills in a brutal Divisional Round game. The reason? Three turnovers, five penalties and a droppped two-point conversion in the final two minutes, just to name a few mistakes.
If spectators can identify these mistakes, then they are painfully obvious to those who have actually played the game.
In an interview with TMZ Sports, former Baltimore running back Jamal Lewis, the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, vented about the team's many mistakes in the fateful loss to Buffalo.
"Honestly, why were we in that position?" Lewis said. "Why didn't we take the points and kick the FG earlier? So therefore, we wouldn't have to go for two-point conversion, first of all. ...
"If you did need to do that [go for two], why not hand the ball off to Derrick Henry, your 250-pound RB that you're paying instead of taking the risk of throwing it?"
Star tight end Mark Andrews, who dropped the aforementioned two-point conversion and fumbled earlier in the fourth quarter, took plenty of heat from fans and media following the game. However, Lewis would tell the seven-year veteran to hold his head high despite it.
"The probability of you making that catch on a two-point conversion is very low, period. Because it is a two-point conversion. I wouldn't even be bothered by it. I'm sure it's going to sting and it hurts right now, but at the same time, it's not his fault because he never should've been in that position."
In any case, it's yet another painful playoff loss in a long line of them for the Ravens, and all they can do now is move forward and learn from their mistakes.
