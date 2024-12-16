Ravens' John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson Continue Impressive Streaks
The partnership between Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson has been a fruitful one, and will likely continue to be as long as they're together.
Harbaugh and Jackson have made the playoffs in five of their six seasons together (soon to be six of seven), and have the Ravens as one of the AFC's elite. Obviously they still want more, particularly winning a Super Bowl together, but overall, they're one exceptional pair.
Most recently, Harbaugh, Jackson and the Ravens beat up on the New York Giants 35-14 on Sunday, defeating an inferior opponent the way they should. In the process, both Harbaugh and Jackson continued some impressive streaks of their own.
First, Harbaugh improved to a stellar 14-3 after the bye week, tied for the league's best record in such situations since his arrival in 2008, per the team's communications department. His only losses after the bye came in 2013 (24-18 against the Cleveland Browns), 2015 (22-20 against the Jacksonville Jaguars) and 2020 (28-24 against the Pittsburgh Steelers). Quite the impressive record to be sure.
Jackson also improved to 6-1 as a starter after the bye, but perhaps more impressively, improved to 19-4 as a starter in December and January regular season games. He unfortunately hasn't played as many games in December and January due to injuries in 2021 and 2022, but he's been dominant near the end of the season regardless.
The two-time MVP quarterback earned his latest win in impressive fashion, tossing five touchdowns to just four incompletions in his 100th career game. For Harbaugh, there's no one else he'd want under center.
"I just think all around [Jackson] just had a great game," Harbaugh said after the game. "He's been locked in all season. He was locked in all week. He's on the guys [in] meetings, walkthroughs, everything, just keeping it about football and getting the football right.
"I feel like all the guys are like that. The guys came back this last week [on] Monday, [and] they were ready to go. They were full of energy. You could tell that they wanted to get back to it. They felt like, 'Man, this is OK. We have nothing else to do. Last week proved it. Let's go do some football.'
