Predictions: Ravens Nearly Sweep Broncos in Week 9
As the Baltimore Ravens know, there's no such thing as an easy win in the NFL.
Last week, the red hot Ravens were massive favorites over the ice-cold Cleveland Browns, with nearly every pundit picking them to win. Lo and behold, Baltimore fell into a trap game and wound up losing 29-24, ending its five-game winning streak.
Now as the Ravens look to move past that disappointing defeat, they're once again heavy favorites for Sunday's home game against the Denver Broncos. Of the 50 analysts the Ravens' website sampled, only two of them - NFL Network's Adam Rank and CBSSports' Dave Richard - predicted a Broncos victory.
One thing that nearly everyone agrees on, though: this game will be closer than many expect.
“What looked like a sure win when the schedule came out feels like anything but for the Ravens given Denver’s all-around defensive strength and Bo Nix’s rapid improvement at quarterback," the Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker wrote. "The Ravens have made almost every opposing quarterback look good, and they can’t just count on their offense to light it up against the league’s No. 3 scoring defense.
"That said, they’re easily the best team the Broncos have played, and they’ll come out with some urgency after losing in Cleveland. Sometimes, it really is just about which team has the better quarterback. Lamar Jackson will be the difference late in a rugged matchup.”
Denver entered the season with pretty much no expectations, but has played well this season amidst a 5-3 start. Granted, the Broncos haven't beaten a team on the Ravens' level, and the only one they've played is the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Still, this game will be a test for both teams.
“The Broncos are fielding a sound offense with dual-threat QB Bo Nix playing well, channeling his inner Lamar Jackson," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote. "Now, he gets to face the actual Lamar Jackson in a big game for both playoff hopefuls. Nix and Sean Payton will keep Denver in it with some good passing and pass defense, but in the end, Denver's front will be worn down by Derrick Henry.”
The Ravens and Broncos last met in 2022, when Baltimore earned a 10-9 home victory late in the season. That victory came at a cost, though, as Jackson suffered an injury that caused him to miss the rest of the season.
This time around, the Ravens will look to earn another win and stay healthy against a much-improved Broncos team.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!