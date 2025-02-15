Ravens CB Entering Second Season with Great Confidence
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins had a rookie season to be proud of, but he believes it's just the beginning of a standout career.
Wiggins, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, finished his debut season with 33 tackles, 13 passes defended, a forced fumble and an interception, which he returned for a 26-yard pick-six in the regular-season finale.
In coverage, he allowed 31 completions on 62 targets for 441 yards, no touchdowns and a passer rating of 66.7, per Pro Football Reference.
The Clemson product took a bit to find his footing, but by the end of the season, he had more than proven himself as a key part of the secondary.
“Early on, there were a lot of PIs (pass interference penalties),” Wiggins told Alexander Turri of Clemson Wire. “But as the season went on, I got better. Now, I feel comfortable heading into my second year, and I’m ready to go.
“I think I proved what I can do. I showed my cover skills, and I feel like I can match up with anybody in the league now.”
One of the biggest concerns regarding Wiggins ahead of the draft was his weight, as he played at only 160 pounds in college. Now, though, he's up to nearly 180 pounds, and he plans on adding more muscle over the offseason.
“I developed tremendously,” Wiggins said. “I’m stronger, and I don’t feel like I’m getting pushed around like people thought I would.”
Wiggins, the youngest player on the roster at just 21-years-old, should take on an even larger role next season. Brandon Stephens will likely leave in free agency after struggling in coverage throughout the year, and even Marlon Humphrey has some questions about his future as he has no guaranteed money left on his contract.
If Wiggins continues to develop as expected, though, the secondary should still be in a good spot in 2025.
