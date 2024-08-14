Ravens' Mark Andrews Involved in Car Accident
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was involved in a car accident on Wednesday, per the team's X account.
The accident occurred while Andrews was on his way to the Ravens' practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. In the aftermath of the car accident, the team said that Andrews was evaluated by their doctors and that he didn't sustain any injuries and was able to participate in team meetings.
"Mark Andrews was involved in a car accident while driving to the Under Armour Performance Center early Wednesday morning," the team said via a statement on X. "Andrews was evaluated by medical staff at the Ravens' training facility and did not sustain any apparent injuries. He later joined the team for morning meetings."
"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and well wishes," Andrews said. "This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car."
The team also said Andrews wasn't originally scheduled to participate in practice on Wednesday and he will return to action in the upcoming days.
Andrews avoiding a serious injury is a sigh of relief for the Ravens. The seventh-year tight end has been among the league's best since entering the league and is already returning from n leg injury that forced him to miss a decent chunk of last season.
For his career, Andrews has caught 381 passes for 4,857 yards and 40 touchdowns. His best year came in 2021 when he caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns, which earned him a spot on the NFL's First-Team All-Pro. Even in just 10 games last season, Andrews led Baltimore with six touchdown catches.
Isaiah Likely emerged in Andrews' absence, catching 30 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns last season. If Andrews and Likely can stay healthy together this season, they could be one of the best duos in the league at tight end and make an already strong Ravens offense even more dangerous.
