Ravens — Panthers Week 11 Pregame Notes

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson and the Ravens waste little time putting away inferior opponents.

Jackson has gone 22-3 against teams with losing records.

Baltimore is an 11.5-point favorite over the Panthers in Week 11 and the Ravens are 12-0 in regular-season games when favored by double digits.

Nonetheless, the Ravens (6-3) are not overlooking any opponent.

"It’s not even an issue; what’s understood really doesn’t have to be explained," coach John Harbaugh said. "Our guys are motivated to go win the game. This is a very good football team we’re playing; they’re very physical, they play really hard, great running game, downhill running game, playmakers on offense. Then certainly, this defense just flies around; they have playmakers on every level of their defense. So, we’re going to have to play our best football to win this game.”

Jackson has thrown 25 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in his career against the NFC and now faces a Panthers secondary that is dealing with several injuries.

Jackson was held out of practice on Friday will an illness but he is expected to play against the Panthers.

Carolina hasn't won a road game or defeated an opponent outside their division this year.

Availability

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is dealing with both shoulder and knee injuries, but he is expected to play against Carolina. Running back Gus Edwards is also expected to play but he could be more limited manner coming off a hamstring injury.

The Ravens elevated cornerback Daryl Worley from the practice squad for the game. This marks the 13th transaction (signing, release, elevation) involving Worley of this regular season.

The Panthers activated safety Jeremy Chinn to the 53-man roster. Chinn, a second-round pick in 2020, left the Week 4 game against the Cardinals with a hamstring injury. He had 20 tackles and a sack in the first three games this year.

Sacks

Ravens linebacker Justin Houston leads the team with 8.5 sacks and feels good physically at the midpoint of the season. He's on the verge of becoming the first Ravens player to earn double-digit sacks since Terrell Suggs in 2017.

Baltimore has 27 sacks on the season.