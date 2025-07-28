Ravens Kicker Struggles at Training Camp
The Baltimore Ravens are ushering in a new era at kicker following the release of Justin Tucker earlier this offseason but things reportedly are getting a bit rocky as the second week of training camp gets underway.
According to reports from Jeff Zreibec of The Athletic, Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop struggled on Monday, finishing practice 5 of 8 on field goals with misses from 38, 45 and 48 yards. This ended what had been a perfect training camp for the sixth-round pick, who had made every kick in live drills during the first week of training camp.
On the flip side, undrafted rookie kicker John Hoyland has made all four of his field goal attempts during live action so far, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.
Loop has certainly had better days. The Ravens and fans alike will be hoping that this is just a one-off for the rookie as he heads into the 2025 as the projected starter.
He talked about facing the pressure of being the potential starter during his introductory press conference.
"I think it's really exciting more than pressure, just because it gives you something to shoot for, right? We always want to be improving. We always want to be chasing perfection and learning how to adjust well and make kicks," Loop said during his introductory press conference. "Getting to follow in the footsteps of a guy like [Justin Tucker] who's been so elite and get to compete with him and maybe learn from him, that gets me fired up. I'm ready to get up there and start competing and finding ways to win games and make kicks."
Loop spent five seasons at Arizona but it wasn't until the end of his college career that he started to show off the range. After starting off as a punter in 2020, he ended his collegiate playing days 126 of 128 on extra points and 67 of 80 on field goals with a long of 62 yards.
Loop will look to bounce back as the Ravens get closer to their preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts at home on Aug. 7.
