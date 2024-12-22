Derrick Henry Sets Ravens Record vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens ended up defeating the arch-rival Pittsburgh Steelers by a final score of 34-17 today. From start to finish, the Ravens took care of business.
With the win, Baltimore made the AFC North race competitive again and also clinched a playoff berth.
Derrick Henry put up yet another monster game for the Ravens. He ended up tearing through the Steelers' defense for 24 carries and 162 yards. He also caught two passes for 27 yards.
He also ended up making franchise history with the performance that he put together.
As shared by Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Henry's 162 rushing yards are the most by a Baltimore player against Pittsburgh.
This is the kind of performance that the Ravens needed to have. They have had an up and down season all-around and needed a statement win. Beating the Steelers the way they did was a major statement.
Lamar Jackson also had a solid game. He completed 15 of his 23 pass attempts for 207 yards, three touchdowns, and an interceptions. Jackson picked up 22 rushing yards too.
Defensively, the team performed well. They sacked Russell Wilson three times and Marlon Humphrey picked off a pass and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.
Now, the race for the AFC North is about to get interesting.
Both teams have two games remaining and Baltimore has a much easier schedule. There is a very real chance that the Ravens could end up coming all the way back to win the AFC North.
Only time will tell, but this game has completely changed the outlook of the season for both teams. There is a lot to play for over the final two weeks and it will be interesting to see what ends up happening.
For now, Baltimore should be proud of its performance and should have a renewed energy heading into the final two games and into the playoffs.
