Roquan Smith Addresses Ravens Struggling Defense
Few things can match the excitement of two elite quarterbacks trading blows like how Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow did in the Baltimore Ravens 41-38 overtime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
But for as exciting a game can be when two bitter rivals are trading blows, that excitement is rarely reciprocated by coaches and players on the defensive side of the ball. Ravens (3-2) linebacker Roquan Smith spoke about the defense's performance against Cincinnati, and while the captain of that unit is confident in where the unit currently stands, he knows they have to take the next step.
"I think we're in an OK spot right now, but we have to keep advancing as far as defensively," Smith said. "Like I said earlier, each and every person just has to look at themselves in the mirror and have to win your one-[of]-11 [matchup]. And that goes from the D-line, linebackers, as well as in the secondary. I feel like when we do that, and challenge ourselves, we can do that."
Smith led the team with 15 tackles and cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a pivotal interception that led to Justin Tucker's game-tying field goal to force overtime.
The Bengals had 442 total yards, the most Baltimore has allowed this season. Burrow completed 30 of 39 passes for 392 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. Burrow's performance was buoyed by the Bengals (1-4) duo at receiver, as Ja'Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns and Tee Higgins had nine catches for 83 yards and a pair of scores.
Cincinnati's 38 points was the most Baltimore has allowed since 2022 when the Miami Dolphins scored 42.
It has been a night and day difference compared to last season for the Ravens' defense. Last season, Baltimore allowed the fewest points per game (16.5), whereas compared to this season, Baltimore has allowed the seventh-most points per game this season.
"At the end of the day, we have to be better at our jobs, and that goes back to each and every person doing their one-[of]-11 [matchup]," Smith said. "I think that starts with myself, looking [at] myself in the mirror, and making sure I'm on my stuff every single day and echoing that down to the rest of the guys on the defensive side of the ball."
