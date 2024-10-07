3 Takeaways From Ravens Insane Win Over Bengals
It was the equivalent of a heavyweight slugfest, and when the dust finally settled, it was the Baltimore Ravens who emerged from the carnage with a 41-38 win in overtime over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The stars showed up for both teams. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 26 of 42 passes for 348 yards and threw four touchdowns. Derrick Henry made history, surpassing 10,000 rushing yards and reaching 100 touchdowns with his performance against Cincinnati.
On the opposing sideline, Joe Burrow dazzled, throwing for 392 yards and five touchdowns. Bengals star receivers Ja'marr Chase had 10 catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns and Tee Higgins had nine catches for 83 passing yards and two scores.
Ultimately, though, it was Justin Tucker who had the last laugh with a pair of field goals to tie and win the game.
Here are three takeaways from the Ravens' thrilling win over the Bengals.
Justin Tucker returns
Tucker's struggles were among the main topics of discussion through the first three weeks of the season after he began the year going 5 for 8 on his field goal attempts.
But when the Ravens needed him most, the kicker who has long been touted as the league's best showed up.
With just over 1:30 left in regulation, Tucker drilled a 56-yard field goal to tie the game at 38 all, essentially forcing overtime after the Bengals couldn't score in the game's final minute. Tucker's field goal was the first he has made from over 50 yards this season.
Then, after a Derrick Henry 51-yard run, Tucker iced the game with a 24-yard chip shot to end the game and seal the Ravens' comeback victory in overtime.
For much of Tucker's career, he had been automatic no matter the situation. With his early season struggles, it wasn't far-fetched to doubt whether he was the same player.
Tucker silenced those doubters with his performance on Sunday, and if he can continue to perform well, he'll remain one of the league's best weapons in close games.
Pass defense is still an issue
The Ravens defense got stops when they needed it, but the path to that point was as bumpy as it could get without suffering a loss.
Chase and Higgins combined for 276 yards and four of the Bengals' five passing touchdowns. It was just like the Bengals dinked and dunked their way down the field either. Chase's receiving touchdowns went for 41 and 70 yards
When it mattered most, the Ravens strung together a couple of stops, including an interception from Marlon Humphrey that set the table for Tucker's game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter.
If there's any silver lining, it's that the Bengals' tandem at receiver is one of the league's best. Still, the Ravens' pass defense has largely struggled this season and if they can't fix it, it's going to cost them as the season progresses.
Ravens' resiliency wins out
The Ravens' struggles late in games have been well-documented to this point. But when Baltimore needed a play late, it was made on both sides of the ball.
After trailing by 10 points for much of the second half, a six-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to tight end Isaiah Likely, Cincinnati drove into Baltimore territory with a chance to run the clock out. Rather than continually getting torched by Burrow and the Bengals' passing game, Humphrey got his second interception of the season to set the table for Tucker's heroics.
Then, after the Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed a field goal to potentially win the game, Henry ran it 51 yards to set up the game-winning kick for Tucker.
If nothing else, the ability to overcome adversity will keep a team in the game no matter the circumstances. Baltimore doing it on the road against a division rival bodes well for their chances no matter the situation or the team standing on the opposite sideline.
