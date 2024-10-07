Lamar Jackson 'Ticked Off' After Ravens Comeback Win
Lamar Jackson just led the Baltimore Ravens to a massive comeback win over the division rival Cincinnati Bengals and showed why he's such a special player, yet he's leaving with a sour taste in his mouth.
Jackson, a two-time MVP, completed 26 of 42 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday, but it's one of his few mistakes that stuck with him. On the Ravens' first drive of overtime, the two-time MVP fumbled a snap that set the Bengals up in plus territory with a chance to win the game. If the Bengals didn't completely botch their final drive, then that fumble would've cost the Ravens the game.
Needless to say, Jackson wasn't happy about that turnover after the game.
"This is not an exciting win for me at all, not [with] how the game ended, especially with us in overtime dropping the ball, and then the fumble happened," Jackson told reporters. "I'm ticked off about that. I didn't want to put my defense back out there, and our offensive line was doing a great job, our receivers were doing a great job, but we got it done, so it's cool. We got the win; that's all that matters."
In fact, Jackson said he's "probably" the least excited Raven after the win. The only thing keeping his spirits up is that the team ended up pulling out the victory in the end.
"I was furious. I didn't want that to happen," Jackson said. "Like I said, we [were] driving the ball. I feel like we would have scored on that drive, but the time was going down, and I was just trying to hurry up and get the snap from Tyler [Linderbaum], and as I'm looking to see if it's a delay [of game], I took my eyes off for a split second, and ... yes. It was a fumble, but we got the win."
Jackson holds himself to an incredibly high standard, so perhaps it's not too much of a surprise that the fumble stands out to him in a bad way. At the end of the day, though, he just put on an MVP-worthy performance and willed his team to a crucial victory. Once the raw emotion of the game wears off, he may look back more positively.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!