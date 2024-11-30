Former DB Gives Ravens' Lamar Jackson MVP Ultimatum
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are preparing for a tough Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles tomorrow. The game is a home event for the Ravens, which helps, but they will need to bring their best in order to beat the red-hot Eagles.
With that in mind, a lot of pressure will fall on Jackson's shoulders this week.
Throughout the first 12 weeks of the 2024 NFL season, Jackson has looked the part of an MVP once again. He's looking to win his second-straight MVP award and has played well enough to earn that honor.
Now, he's receiving an MVP ultimatum from a former NFL defensive back and current analyst.
Ryan Clark issued a bold statement directed at Jackson during a recent segment of ESPN's First Take.
"This is the Lamar Jackson MVP game. ... Go out and prove you're the best player in the league."
Looking at the numbers, one could argue that Jackson has already been proving that with his play all year long. He has posted insanely good numbers through the first 12 weeks of the year.
In 12 games, Jackson has completed 67.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,053 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He has also racked up 599 yards and three more touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers looke MVP-like. He has led his team to a current 8-4 record and Baltimore looks the part of a serious contender in the AFC once again.
Granted, another big game on a stage like this week's matchup against Philadelphia would help his MVP case. An MVP needs to remain consistent each and every week.
However, making it sound like he hasn't already been proving that he's the best player in football is missing what he has done already this year.
All of that being said, the Ravens do need a big game from their superstar quarterback. Jackson will need to help power Baltimore past the Eagles. It won't be an easy game.
If he does come in and dominate this week, he should be at the forefront of every MVP ranking out there. He's earned that kind of status so far this season.
