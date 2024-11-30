Ravens Sign Former Patriots TE
The Baltimore Ravens are adding to their practice squad ahead of Week 13's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Ravens have signed former New England Patriots tight end Scotty Washington to the practice squad.
The signing comes after the loss of tight end Charlie Kolar, who suffered a broken arm in the 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Kolar was seen wearing a sling after the game. He finished with one catch for six yards on 32 offensive snaps. He also played 22 snaps on special teams.
Washington was previously with Baltimore during training camp but was cut prior to the season. He also spent time on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad in Oct. 2023 after being waived by the Patriots. He began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals but never appeared in a regular-season game after being signed and waived repeatedly by the team.
He eventually played 22 snaps on offense against the Bengals during his NFL debut in Week 16 of the 2022 season. Cincinnati would go on to win 22-18.
Washington played college ball at Wake Forest. In four seasons with the Demon Deacons, he posted 110 catches for 1,676 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2017, he finished with six catches for 133 yards in a 42-32 win over the Louisville Cardinals and Lamar Jackson, who finished with 161 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.
It's possible the Ravens could elevate Washington at some point down the line due to Kolar's injury, but Baltimore is deep at tight end with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Andrews has caught six touchdowns this season while Likely has reeled in three scores.
The Ravens and Eagles will kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 4:25 p.m. in Week 13.
