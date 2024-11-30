Ravens Honor Late OL Coach With Special Cleats
Before the start of the regular season, tragedy stuck the Baltimore Ravens when offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris due to complications from a prior heart surgery.
D'Alessandris, 70, had been with the Ravens since 2017 and helped develop Pro Bowl linemen such as offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum.
Off the field, his impact was arguably even greater. He served as the reader at team mass, and head coach John Harbaugh described him as "a good man, a good coach, just a great person [and] a great man of faith, so he was kind of an inspiration for all of us here for sure." D'Alessandris is survived by his three daughters.
With the NFL hosting its "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative this week, the Ravens saw the perfect opportunity to honor D'Alessandris once more.
On Friday, the team unveiled special cleats honoring the late coach, which the coaching staff will wear during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The cleats feature D'Alessandris, his nickname of "Coach Joe D," and the logo of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a group he was a part of for many years.
"Look at that smile," head coach John Harbaugh said in a video posted to social media. "It's a thing of beauty. I'm going to wear it with pride.
"He's deserving of this honor. We're proud to wear it."
The Ravens have dedicated this entire season to D'Alessandris and Super Bowl XLVII hero Jacoby Jones, who also passed away this summer at the age of 40. Players have worn special decals on the back of their helmets with both of their names on it since the start of the season.
It's an emotional season in Baltimore to say the least, and there's only one possible ending that would feel satisfactory.
