Second-Year WR Named Ravens Most Improved Player
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best groups of offensive weapons in the NFL, and they may further strengthen it in 2025.
Second-year wide receiver Devontez Walker has been named the Ravens' most improved player this offseason thus far.
"I thought Devontez Walker was the Ravens' most improved player during OTAs and minicamp, getting open consistently while running polished routes," Clifton Brown of baltimoreravens.com writes. "However, there is no guarantee Walker's playing time will increase dramatically."
Walker, a fourth-round pick by Baltimore in the 2024 NFL Draft, underwhelmed as a rookie. Last season, he recorded just one catch for 21 yards, but it did go for a touchdown.
That paired with his 4.36-second 40-yard dash speed has many believing he is due for a breakout season in 2025.
"Walker is trending in the right direction and needs to continue making plays during training camp and preseason games," Brown writes. "Even if this isn't a breakout season, he's clearly learning the nuances of playing wide receiver in the NFL. If one of the Ravens' top three receivers goes down, Walker appears ready to make plays."
It won't be easy for Walker to breakout. The Ravens have one of the deepest wide receiver rooms they've ever had with returning playmakers in Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace as well as the offseason addition of veteran DeAndre Hopkins.
However, all it takes is one unfortunate injury or a big showing this preseason for Walker to continue growing his role in Baltimore's explosive offense. If that opportunity arises and Walker makes plays just as he has so far this summer, it will be difficult for the team to take him off the field.
Walker only played eight games during his time at North Carolina due to a controversial NCAA issue, but he was a true difference maker when on the field, reeling in 41 catches for 699 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Ravens are hoping to see more of that big-play ability this season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!