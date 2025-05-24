Several Ravens Named Candidates for New Award
The role of an offensive lineman is often a thankless one, often blamed for a quarterback's pocket presence misaligning with their timing and rarely thanked for the countless clean possessions they provide with brute effort.
The NFL looked to rectify this blind eye earlier this week, adding Protector of the Year into the fold of the league's annually-announced awards.
The Baltimore Ravens, as a part of their regularly dependable defense and the amount of attention they've had to afford to franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson over the contending years, have had to specifically go out of their way in ensuring that their MVP is getting the best offensive line help he can ask for.
This attention has often arrived in the draft, where the Ravens don't play around in nabbing the best players available. In multiple years did crucial tackle prospects catch Baltimore's eye, and Final Drive, official home the team's daily recap videos, called out several of those home-cooked linemen when tossing around favorites to receive award buzz after this coming season.
Shelby Lasso called out Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum, two of the Ravens' Pro-Bowlers in charge of stopping any would-be sack threats from cutting any plays short, were both named obvious candidates to look out for.
Protector ballots will likely be tackle-heavy due to the lack of stats there are to back up how good of a job pass protectors due outside of how few sacks they allow, and Linderbaum and Stanley are among the best at holding their ground on the line. The duo combined for three sacks allowed over the 2024 season, according to PFF.
It helps that Linderbaum was the fourth-highest graded center last season with a steadily-improving PFF grade every year since joining the Ravens, while the veteran Stanley's 79.6% pass-blocking grade was good for 21st among all tackles. They're both expected to see more time guarding the pocket than ever, with blindside man Stanley playing as many games as he ever has in 2024 and Linderbaum due for a big payday.
These regular deterrents could look forward to some long-overdue recognition come season's end should they and Jackson remain healthy and contending, a promising reinforcement for one of the most important positions in the game.
