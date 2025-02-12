Raven Country

Ravens Have Two Contract Extensions to Figure Out

The Baltimore Ravens could cement their future this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens have consistently had young talent funnel into the organization over the past 10+ years.

Every year in the draft, the front office hits on a player or two, and in 2022, that title belonged to defensive back Kyle Hamilton and offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum.

Hamilton, who has a fifth-year option, and Linderbaum, who does not, are both entering the final year of their rookie deals in 2025. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes both could sign extensions this offseason.

"While DeCosta and the Ravens will place a big focus on bettering their cap situation before the start of the new league year, they may also look to spend money on players like safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum, who are both extension-eligible," Knox writes.

"Hamilton was the Ravens' first-round selection in 2022, while Linderbaum was selected in Round 2. Both have established themselves as centerpiece players and both are entering the fourth years of their rookie deals.

"Neither player can depart this offseason, and the Ravens can keep Hamilton on the fifth-year option in 2026. Given the rising cost of NFL contracts, however, it would be cheaper to extend Hamilton and/or Linderbaum now than in a year or two."

The Ravens could run the "risk" of Hamilton and Linderbaum improving even more this season, which could raise the value of their next potential contracts in 2026. That's why deals this offseason could make sense for the Ravens.

Baltimore may have to do some restructuring around the roster, but if the team can find the money to match the means, extensions for at least one of Hamilton or Linderbaum, if not both, are a real possibility for the Ravens this offseason.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News