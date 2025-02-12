Ravens Have Two Contract Extensions to Figure Out
The Baltimore Ravens have consistently had young talent funnel into the organization over the past 10+ years.
Every year in the draft, the front office hits on a player or two, and in 2022, that title belonged to defensive back Kyle Hamilton and offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum.
Hamilton, who has a fifth-year option, and Linderbaum, who does not, are both entering the final year of their rookie deals in 2025. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes both could sign extensions this offseason.
"While DeCosta and the Ravens will place a big focus on bettering their cap situation before the start of the new league year, they may also look to spend money on players like safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum, who are both extension-eligible," Knox writes.
"Hamilton was the Ravens' first-round selection in 2022, while Linderbaum was selected in Round 2. Both have established themselves as centerpiece players and both are entering the fourth years of their rookie deals.
"Neither player can depart this offseason, and the Ravens can keep Hamilton on the fifth-year option in 2026. Given the rising cost of NFL contracts, however, it would be cheaper to extend Hamilton and/or Linderbaum now than in a year or two."
The Ravens could run the "risk" of Hamilton and Linderbaum improving even more this season, which could raise the value of their next potential contracts in 2026. That's why deals this offseason could make sense for the Ravens.
Baltimore may have to do some restructuring around the roster, but if the team can find the money to match the means, extensions for at least one of Hamilton or Linderbaum, if not both, are a real possibility for the Ravens this offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!