Three Potential Ravens Draft Picks
The Baltimore Ravens have 11 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but most of them come on Day 3.
The team has a standard three picks in the first three rounds, where they can pick the top-tier talent of their rookie class.
Pro Football Network writer Reese Decker conducted a three-round mock draft, where the Ravens took three very different players.
Georgia DB Malaki Starks, Round 1, Pick 27
"A perennial AFC contender, general manager Eric DeCosta and the Baltimore Ravens have a strong tradition of selecting the best player available," Decker writes.
"Malaki Starks is an instinctive centerfielder with natural ball skills, highlighted by his six career interceptions, including a stunning grab against Clemson in the season opener. Starks plays with decisiveness, showcasing excellent closing speed, relentless pursuit, and physicality as a run defender. He is an immediate plug-and-play defender who will add strength to one of the NFL’s most dominant defenses in 2024."
Starks would fill Marcus Williams' vacancy in the defense, giving the Ravens a true ball hawk with their first-round pick.
Texas OT Cameron Williams, Round 2, Pick 59
"With franchise legend Ronnie Stanley potentially on his way out via free agency, the Ravens need to add depth and start planning for his possible replacement. Cameron Williams, a 6’5″, 335-pound tackle, has impressive feet and a strong base. He’s solid in pass protection and a powerful puller in the run game," Decker writes.
The Ravens took Roger Rosengarten in this spot last year, and he played right tackle for most of the season. If the team doesn't re-sign Stanley, this pick becomes far more likely, but it would be hard to justify it if he stays on board.
Clemson LB Barrett Carter, Round 3, Pick 91
The Ravens selected Trenton Simpson, another Clemson linebacker and teammate of Carter's, in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
While Simpson didn't play much in his rookie year, he shined in his sophomore season.
Carter, a 6-0, 231-pound linebacker, can learn behind Simpson and possibly follow in his footsteps.
