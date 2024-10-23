ESPN Host Calls Out Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's MVP Love
Lamar Jackson delivered another special performance for the Baltimore Ravens in their one-sided 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
Jackson completed 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns and he also ran for 52 yards and was a holding penalty from a score on the ground as well. It was the kind of performance that should have skyrocketed him to the top of everyone's MVP list.
Well, almost everyone's MVP list.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and former NFL center Jeff Saturday spoke about the current state of the MVP race and they both picked Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff to be the MVP over Jackson if the season ended today. Smith credited Goff for the Lions' play during their four-game winning streak and noted Derrick Henry's impact on Jackson and the Ravens.
"Let's take into account, Jared Goff [in] the last three games [has] a passer rating of 140 or better.," Smith said. "You look at some of these numbers right here, right now. [He] has completed 58 of 68 passes, all right, for 887 yards, seven touchdown passes, one receiving touchdown, zero turnovers in those last three games as well. When you see what Detroit is doing, when you see how he's leading the way [and] when you see that he's completing 73 percent of his passes on the season...I'm looking at Jared Goff right now, the way that he looks combined with the way that they're playing right now to me, he looks like a league MVP. I would put him ahead of Lamar Jackson at this particular junction.
Jackson has thrown for 1,810 yards, 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He has also run for 455 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson's 15 passing touchdowns are second in the NFL and he's also second in quarterback rating.
Goff has thrown for 1,610 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions for the Lions (5-1). He also struggled against the same Buccaneers team that Jackson just torched, completing 34 of 55 passes for 307 yards and two interceptions in a 20-16 loss.
The Lions quarterback has been masterful since then, though, during the Lions' four-game winning streak, throwing for 1,086 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception. He also had a perfect performance in a 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, completing all 18 of his pass attempts for 292 yards and two touchdowns.
Saturday, who played center for the Indianapolis Colts (1999-2011) and Green Bay Packers (2012) and was a six-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and won one Super Bowl, commended Goff's control of the offense and how he plays the position even with the numbers favoring Jackson. The former Colts interim coach also credited Jackson's ability to overcome a 10-0 deficit en route to a one-sided win over the Bucs but also noted that he feels Goff has done that more consistently.
"Jared Goff continues to do that week in and week out," Saturday said. "Last week against the Vikings, you saw the control he had [and] the way he ran the last drive. In particular total control, rolled the clock all the way down the final kick is going to end the game. All of those small details, I think, for me puts Jared Goff in that frontrunner spot for the MVP."
There's no disputing how good Goff and the Lions have been, but Jackson has been playing on another level of late, particularly in the last three games. There's still plenty of time for the race to be sorted out, but if the season ended today Jackson should have the award in the bag, and if he and the Ravens continue on this trajectory, there's no reason why he shouldn't have his second-straight MVP and the third of his career.
