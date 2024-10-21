Ravens Named Trade Spot for Jets Star WR
The Baltimore Ravens' need for another wide receiver is well documented, and while they did strike out on Davante Adams, they could end up reaping the benefits of Adams' to the New York Jets.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that teams are calling the Jets about the availability of Garrett Wilson since the Adams trade, and Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports feels that the Ravens should get involved.
"This move seems like a no-brainer for the Ravens if they’re looking ahead to their future," Palacios wrote. "They have a true WR1 in Zay Flowers but struggle to depend on Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor as their long-term starters."
Palacios makes a salient point.
Baltimore does not have a whole lot behind Flowers at the wide receiver position, and it has struggled to find consistent production in this area ever since Lamar Jackson took over as starting quarterback midway through 2018.
The Ravens are rolling right now, having won four straight games, but let's remember that they also went 13-4 last year before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
And why did they lose? Largely because Jackson had very limited weapons at his disposal.
Baltimore can certainly get away with not having significant depth at wide out during the regular season, especially with such a dominant running game. However, in the playoffs, having multiple reliable options in the aerial attack is paramount.
Wilson would represent an outstanding pickup for the Ravens, as the 24-year-old has posted over 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons.
Through seven games in 2024, Wilson has already caught 46 passes for 460 yards and three touchdowns.
The Jets really have no reason to trade the Ohio State product at the moment, but if Wilson's frustration boils over and he asks to be dealt, the Ravens could come knocking.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!