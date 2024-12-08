Three Ravens Who Won't Be Back Next Season
The Baltimore Ravens have another late bye week this season, which gives them a chance to rest up and regroup before a late-season push.
That's undoubtedly their main focus, but in the back of their mind, there's definitely some looking to the future. Baltimore has some huge decisions to make this offseason, and it's definitely better to have a plan sooner rather than later.
With that said, here's three Ravens who could be playing their final games with the team.
WR Nelson Agholor
Agholor has been a decent No. 3 receiver for the Ravens, but not much more. This season has actually been a step back for him, as he has just 13 receptions for 205 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.
The veteran wideout is in the final season of his contract, though he does have four void years left after this. Perhaps they could extend him if it means getting rid of those void years, but based purely on production, there are younger and better options.
CB Brandon Stephens
Not that long ago, Stephens appeared to be in line for a massive extension as a corner on the rise. Now, though? Not so much.
Stephens has taken a signficant step back this season, particularly in coverage. He's allowed a passer rating of 109.8 this season, nearly 30 points higher than last season, and his 48.3 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 179th out of 212 cornerbacks.
Even if the Ravens' problems in the secondary extend far beyond Stephens, it's tough to see him sticking around after such a rough season. As it stands, it feels like the only way he could stick around is on a smaller contract, if he's even willing to accept that.
S Marcus Williams
Williams, like Stephens, is another defensive back who's had a rough season, but to a far greater extent. The veteran safety has allowed a passer rating of 148.4 (158.3 is perfect), and his coverage grade of 37.3 is 151st among 156 safeties.
Recently, the Ravens benched Williams in favor of Ar'Darius Washington, even making him a healthy scratch in their previous game. Coaches say there's a path back to the field, but at this point, the writing is on the wall.
Unlike the other two players on this list, Williams has two years remaining on a beefy contract. The Ravens will take on some dead money by releasing him, but at this point, what choice do they have?
